Featuring:
-Jacob Moon, cofounder and GM, Salt Lake City, Method Communications
“It starts at the top. David has been very transparent about sharing personal things [and his lead has set a great tone for us].” Those words are shared by Method Communications cofounder Jacob Moon about his agency’s CEO and other cofounder David Parkinson.The Salt Lake City, Utah-headquartered firm’s selection as a Best Place to Work in PR is notably based on not only the level of transparency from leadership exemplified by Parkinson, but an impressive and easily recognizable commitment to the holistic well-being of all team members.As Moon continues his chat with Gideon Fidelzeid, PRWeek editorial director of custom, it becomes clear that Method is an agency that prioritizes its employees above all else.
Based on staff responses to the PRWeek survey upon which the honorees were determined, programs such as Method Matters More and Method Anywhere really make a difference. The latter, in particular, helps explain why the firm scored so well for “being flexible to the point of allowing each employee to have an individualized work arrangement that works best for them (as opposed to mandating one policy for all)”.
Another area in which Method scored very well was its mentoring programs. Moon explains how his firm focuses on this – and he does so with great pride. That is a sentiment his team clearly shares about the agency that employs them.