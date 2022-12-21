Genesys names CMO

The appointment was one of a series of promotions.

by Natasha Bach Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Experience-as-a-service provider Genesys has made several leadership appointments.

Olivier Jouve, previously EVP and GM of Genesys Cloud CX, has transitioned to serving as Genesys’ chief product officer. The company has also named Barbara Holzapfel as its chief marketing officer.

“We're focused on advancing our single platform strategy anchored in experience orchestration to provide valuable, real-time insights that inform C-Suite decisions,” said CEO and chairman of Genesys, Tony Bates, in a statement. "With Olivier's transition and Barbara's appointment, we've fortified our leadership team and the path forward for creating impactful experiences that drive business results for our customers."

As chief product officer, Jouve will oversee product innovation across the company, including Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Engage, Pointillist and PureConnect. He will be responsible for the product, AI, and digital teams.

Holzapfel will be responsible for driving the company’s market expansion, including supporting efforts to build Genesys’ brand reputation. She has over two decades experience in marketing and business leadership for both B2B and B2C companies, including most recently serving as VP of education at Microsoft.

At Microsoft, Holzapfel oversaw the company’s marketing and growth strategy across its software, cloud, and devices business. She has also served as CMO at Taulia and Addepar and spent more than a decade in leadership roles at SAP. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Walgreens Find Care, Music Health collab on ‘music detective’ app to trigger memories in dementia patients

New Reality: Ogilvy launches global lab to ‘unlock’ emerging tech for brands

New Reality: Ogilvy launches global lab to ‘unlock’ emerging tech for brands

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Genesys names CMO

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Zulily brings on Small Girls PR as PR AOR

Su has also worked at GMAC.

Joining the flock: National Audubon Society hires Betty Su to lead comms, marketing

Biles partnered with Cerebral in October 2021. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Simone Biles splits from Cerebral amid ongoing DOJ investigation, prescribing controversies

Strike brings on Robinhood vet Lavinia Chirico as comms head

Strike brings on Robinhood vet Lavinia Chirico as comms head

Best Places to Work spotlight: Bacardi

Best Places to Work spotlight: Bacardi

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Talkwalker names David Low CMO