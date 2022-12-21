Zulily brings on Small Girls PR as PR AOR

SEATTLE: Online retailer Zulily has brought on Small Girls PR as its PR AOR.

Small Girls started working with Zulily in October, said agency cofounder and CEO Mallory Blair via email. Blair declined to comment further, and a Zulily spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Zulily is a subsidiary of Qurate Retail, which also owns the brands QVC, HSN and Cornerstone.

It was not immediately clear who the incumbent on the account was, but Zulily has worked with Next Fifteen subsidiary M Booth.



In November, parent company Qurate Retail reported that Zulily’s Q3 revenue fell 39% to $200 million. For the company overall, revenue dipped 13% to $2.7 billion. Zulily’s target audience is young mothers interested in brand-name goods for their children.



Other recent accounts Small Girls PR has won include beverage company Spindrift, vitamin company Care/Of, women’s workwear maker Argent, aging wellness clinic Modern Age, telehealth platform Wisp and freelance labor platform Taskrabbit.

Blair was named a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree, earlier this year. She founded Small Girls PR in 2010.



Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, Small Girls PR’s clients range from venture-backed startups to publicly traded companies.