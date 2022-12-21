Joining the flock: National Audubon Society hires Betty Su to lead comms, marketing

One of Su’s key areas of focus will be to expand and diversify the nonprofit’s membership base.

NEW YORK: The National Audubon Society has hired Betty Su as chief marketing and communications officer, a newly created role.

Su started in the position on December 19, reporting to CEO Elizabeth Gray. She is providing strategic leadership of the organization’s marketing and communications efforts, a spokesperson said via email.

Su will be responsible for developing innovative marketing and communications strategies to increase the impact of Audubon, a nonprofit conservation organization that protects birds and their ecosystems.

One of her key areas of focus will be to expand and diversify its membership base, the spokesperson said. The National Audubon Society, founded in 1905, has more than 500 nationwide chapters and 1.6 million members.

“I am excited about the critical work they are doing to protect birds, people and the places they need to live and thrive,” Su wrote on LinkedIn. “I am honored that I will be working alongside such an incredible team and look forward to shining a spotlight on their role leading conservation efforts across the Americas.”

For the past seven years, Su has worked at the Graduate Management Admission Council, an international nonprofit organization of business schools that provides products and services to academic institutions and prospective graduate management education students. She was most recently SVP and GM for GMAC Connect, a suite of services that provides school professionals with targeted opportunities that are exclusively designed to connect with graduate management education talent.