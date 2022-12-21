Best Places to Work spotlight: Bacardi

On the heels of PRWeek announcing its 2022 list, PRWeek is proud to present a series of podcasts highlighting some of the honored organizations, why they were chosen and what others can learn from them. In this installment, the focus turns to Bacardi.

by Bacardi Added 1 hour ago

Featuring:
-Jamie Cooper, VP, global brand PR and influence, Bacardi
-Jessica Merz, VP, global corporate comms, Bacardi 

Perhaps unsurprising, but still gratifying is the fact that the word “team” was used so consistently and often by both Jamie Cooper and Jessica Merz, Bacardi’s VP of global brand PR and influence and VP of global corporate comms, respectively, during this podcast.

So many of the things that stand out about Bacardi and its selection as a Best Place to Work in PR come back to that concept of teamwork.

As Merz explains to Gideon Fidelzeid, PRWeek editorial director of custom, the desire to contribute to the greater good of the team, as opposed to being a solo star, is one of the key things Bacardi looks for upon hiring anyone. And that collaborative spirit is just as evident, notes Cooper, not only among the two teams, but among Cooper and Merz themselves.

The brand got very high marks from its comms team for “recognizing employees for doing a good job.” Cooper notes how leadership really prioritizes this not only as an emotional boost to staffers, but as a key to their constant evolution as professionals.

Even with that emphasis on team, the staff also rate Bacardi strongly for its “entrepreneurial” culture. Merz is particularly pleased by this because it is indicative of the creative atmosphere she is helping to build, one in which every single employee feels as if they can contribute meaningfully.

Putting the team first, but still allowing individuals to shine. That certainly sounds like a best place to work.


