Talkwalker names David Low CMO

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and deep listening provider Talkwalker has named David Low as global CMO.

This is the third appointment in 2022 for Low, who joined the company this year as VP of marketing for the Americas and shifted into the CMO position not long after. As global CMO, Low will lead Talkwalker's marketing strategy and direction globally, continuing to focus on creating services for marketers.

"As the new CMO of Talkwalker, I am excited to show the market how our continued advancements in AI can solve the evolving challenges that marketers face," said Low. "From saving time on manual analysis, capitalizing on trends before competitors and amplifying consumer connections, we empower marketers to improve performance."

Low has worked at companies from startups to Fortune 500s, including as a marketing consultant and interim CEO at Sub Rosa. Prior to that, he cofounded and served as president of Launchpad Advertising for close to a decade, and worked at a number of global marketing agencies including Grey Group, McCann Erickson and BBDO.

Talkwalker also named Lokdeep Singh as its CEO this year.