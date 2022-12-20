ESG from A to Z

Perhaps no acronym is considered and uttered more by brands and their communicators today than ESG. Still, many questions abound. Armed with data and vast experience in the area, leaders from Kivvit answer them in this podcast.

Featuring:

-Katie Coleman, principal, Kivvit

-Chloe Yosha, associate director of brand strategy & insights, Kivvit

Environmental, social and corporate governance. Most know that is what the acronym ESG stands for. However, there is so much about it – particularly the way its rising importance impacts the comms function – that we are all still learning.

During this conversation with Gideon Fidelzeid, editorial director of custom at PRWeek, Kivvit’s Katie Coleman and Chloe Yosha fill in many of the gaps by taking a 360-degree view of the topic.

It starts with a crucial comparison between how the global business world sees ESG as opposed to how everyday Americans do. From there, talk gets tactical with a specific focus on how brands should deal with negative reactions on social media to their ESG initiatives and stances.

No dialogue on ESG would be complete without attention being paid to ESG reports. Coleman and Yosha spend ample time discussing this primary vehicle used by so many brands to discuss their agendas. Specifically, they talk about trends with ESG reports and how they can be actionable for all companies.

Kivvit’s leaders rounded out the conversation with predictions for the new year. And we’ll close out this recap with another prediction: You’ll be much better informed about ESG after listening to this podcast than you were before you did.