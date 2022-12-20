HypeAuditor launches media kit platform for influencers

The platform is free to use for content creators.

by Natasha Bach Added 4 hours ago

HypeAuditor built the platform based on a survey of influencers. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: AI social media analytics platform HypeAuditor has launched a media kit platform for influencers.

The platform, which is free to use for influencers, allows them to quickly and easily create media kits that they can share with brands and agencies. The media kits are customizable, letting the influencer decide what elements are most important for them to highlight.

Creators can add information including past successes and client testimonials, as well as account metrics such as engagement rates, audience demographics and average likes and comments per post. The information is also visually displayed, with the tool automatically creating graphs and data that an influencer can edit or remove as they wish. Users also have the option of including a description that details what they would bring to a potential collaboration. The tool works for creators on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

HypeAuditor built the platform based on a survey of influencers that suggested that a media kit would help them secure more brand deals, and many creators don't have media kits. The company said in a statement that it hopes to fill a gap and help influencers highlight their achievements, more effectively market themselves and win business.


