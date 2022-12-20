McDonald’s USA hires Egami Group as PR AOR for African-American market

Egami won the account over three competing Black-owned firms.

by Ewan Larkin Added 52 minutes ago

Egami has supported McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Holiday Experience. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

CHICAGO: McDonald’s U.S.A. has named Egami Group as its PR AOR for the African-American consumer market. 

Egami “participated in a highly rigorous pitch process alongside other top Black-owned agencies in the country, ultimately winning the business after being one of four finalists,” McDonald’s said in a statement. 

Molly McKenna, senior director of McDonald’s global brand communications, said in a statement that the review took place this summer. 

“We’re excited to partner with Egami [Group] to drive meaningful storytelling and impact that helps us build and sustain these relationships,” McKenna added.

A McDonald’s representative was not immediately available for additional comment. 

“We are excited to partner with McDonald’s to lead purpose-driven work that positively reflects and impacts the multicultural majority through culturally relevant and authentic programs that reach Black consumers,” said Teneshia Jackson Warner, CEO of EGAMI Group. 

Egami Group will join McDonald’s other multicultural and general consumer market agencies in efforts to better engage Gen-Z and other core audiences for the brand throughout the nation. The quick-service restaurant also works with Boden, its U.S. PR AOR for the Hispanic market. 

Egami, which is also women-owned, has supported McDonald’s initiatives including its 16th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Holiday Experience and Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program. 

DJE Holdings firm Zeno Group bought a stake in Egami Group in 2021.

McDonald’s reported Q3 revenue of $5.9 billion revenue, down 5% from the same period last year. Net income decreased 8% to $1.98 billion, compared to Q3 2021. 

In August, the brand brought on Jon Banner as its EVP and global chief impact officer.


