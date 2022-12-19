Motion Picture Association names Pamela Corante as global comms VP

Corante is leading comms for MPA affiliations such as the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment and the Trusted Partner Network.

by Ewan Larkin Added 1 hour ago

Pamela Corante (pictured) starts in the role on January 3.

LOS ANGELES: The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has hired Pamela Corante as VP of global communications, effective January 3.

Reporting to Jan van Voorn, EVP and chief of global content protection at the MPA and head of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), and John Mercurio, MPA SVP of comms, Cornate will be based in Los Angeles, according to a company statement. 

Corante will succeed Kristen Tarnol, who exited the association in October after nearly three years. Tarnol could not be immediately reached for comment on her next career move. 

In her new role, Corante will spearhead comms for ACE, a coalition dedicated to protecting the legal ecosystem for creative content, and the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative. 

Corante was not immediately available for further comment. 

“[Corante’s] top goal will be to support one of the biggest priorities of the MPA and our member companies, which is to protect and secure creative content,” Mercurio said via email. “It’s crucial that we communicate effectively, to a wide array of audiences, about the threat piracy poses to that content, its devastating impact on the industry, economy, and consumers, and the progress we’re making combating it.”

Corante currently serves as head of comms for Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation technology company based in Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Virgin Hyperloop quietly changed its name back to Hyperloop One, removing the Virgin brand from the business due to the company’s switch from building passenger transport to a cargo-only service, Engadget reported.

Corante also formerly worked as AT&T’s head of internal comms for Latin America. 

Earlier in her career, Corante founded her own agency Letra Nova Communications, which she ran for over eight years. 

The MPA, which bills itself as the global voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video and television industries, recently hired Brandon Reese as VP of state government affairs for the Southeast region, creating a new office in Georgia. 

The organization’s member studios include Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Spotify’s owned channels see record audience growth in 2022

Spotify’s owned channels see record audience growth in 2022

Pamela Corante (pictured) starts in the role on January 3.

Motion Picture Association names Pamela Corante as global comms VP

TikTok’s Traffic Cone Sax Man surprises Chipotle customers with Queso Blanco promotion

TikTok’s Traffic Cone Sax Man surprises Chipotle customers with Queso Blanco promotion

Orda is also managing partner at Silicon Matter.

Freelance agency Hypemachine launches PR subscription model

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Allison+Partners boosts data offerings with partnerships, hires

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

(Richard Sellers/Contributor/Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Who were the tops and flops?

Journalism organizations have condemned the suspensions, as well. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PRSA condemns Twitter suspensions: ‘Journalists should not be penalized for sharing accurate reporting’

Why Twitter wants to become WeChat explained

Why Twitter wants to become WeChat explained

Coleman has played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Pfizer drafts 49ers running back Tevin Coleman for sickle cell awareness push