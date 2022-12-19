Motion Picture Association names Pamela Corante as global comms VP

Corante is leading comms for MPA affiliations such as the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment and the Trusted Partner Network.

LOS ANGELES: The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has hired Pamela Corante as VP of global communications, effective January 3.

Reporting to Jan van Voorn, EVP and chief of global content protection at the MPA and head of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), and John Mercurio, MPA SVP of comms, Cornate will be based in Los Angeles, according to a company statement.

Corante will succeed Kristen Tarnol, who exited the association in October after nearly three years. Tarnol could not be immediately reached for comment on her next career move.

In her new role, Corante will spearhead comms for ACE, a coalition dedicated to protecting the legal ecosystem for creative content, and the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative.

Corante was not immediately available for further comment.

“[Corante’s] top goal will be to support one of the biggest priorities of the MPA and our member companies, which is to protect and secure creative content,” Mercurio said via email. “It’s crucial that we communicate effectively, to a wide array of audiences, about the threat piracy poses to that content, its devastating impact on the industry, economy, and consumers, and the progress we’re making combating it.”

Corante currently serves as head of comms for Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation technology company based in Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Virgin Hyperloop quietly changed its name back to Hyperloop One, removing the Virgin brand from the business due to the company’s switch from building passenger transport to a cargo-only service, Engadget reported.

Corante also formerly worked as AT&T’s head of internal comms for Latin America.

Earlier in her career, Corante founded her own agency Letra Nova Communications, which she ran for over eight years.

The MPA, which bills itself as the global voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video and television industries, recently hired Brandon Reese as VP of state government affairs for the Southeast region, creating a new office in Georgia.

The organization’s member studios include Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment.