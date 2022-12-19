Freelance agency Hypemachine launches PR subscription model

The freelance agency features a network of former comms executives from Edelman, FleishmanHillard, Ogilvy and other firms.

NEW YORK: Subcontracting PR firm Hypemachine is launching subscription services, effective next week.

The subscriptions will be tiered, ranging from early stage support, such as media training and pitching, to more advanced packages for crisis management and thought leadership.

"Our à la carte programs bring transparency, but they also [give clients] more customization," Hypemachine founder and CEO Olga Orda said.

Hypemachine will compose account teams based on its roster of 60 freelance PR executives, including former Edelman, FleishmanHillard and Ogilvy executives, according to Orda. The senior staffers have advised clients including Google, GE, Samsung, Unilever, Netflix and Amazon.

"A big part of why we've attracted so much A-list, senior talent is that they feel very valued in our network," Orda said.

Hypemachine is also launching a dashboard feature, designed to streamline the administrative and account management work that junior staffers are typically responsible for.

The dashboard will be updated with relevant comms data, as well as recommendations from Hypemachine's executives. Orda told PRWeek that the next stage of the dashboard will use artificial intelligence, combined with the executives' personal input.

The firm will also offer what it calls a Hypemachine story strength score, which assesses clients' announcements and offers recommendations on how to make them more compelling for journalists.

While Hypemachine has worked with clients over the past few months, Orda said the rollout of the subscriptions will mark the agency's official launch, complete with an official website.

Hypemachine is partnering with clients such as web3 company DLTx, according to Andrew Graham, founder and head of strategy at Bread & Law, who is advising Orda.

"Adapting to the changing public relations industry, Hypemachine has created a powerful model for clients to capture tomorrow's audiences," Graham said via email.