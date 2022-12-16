Allison+Partners boosts data offerings with partnerships, hires

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners is taking steps to expand and reinforce its data offerings.

The agency has created one centralized unit for its research and analytics efforts, called the performance and intelligence group. The group, led by one of the agency's partners, Brent Diggins, will offer cross-channel analytics and insights, data science, measurement and research.

For the group, Allison+Partners has hired team members and is building on its existing offerings. The agency has hired Kevin Convery as VP of data science and Philip Kam as VP of data analytics and promoted Katie Malark to operations lead.

Allison has also created partnerships with technology providers to augment its capabilities. This includes a suite of software-as-a-service and desktop-as-a-service products through a partnership with Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and go to market analytics through a partnership with Proof Analytics.

The group aims to provide the data and insights brands require to do their work, the agency said in a statement. Key offerings include cross-channel campaign measurement, strategic insights, dashboards, custom model development, brand and reputation tracking, product development, concept testing, persona and segmentation development and research for thought leadership.