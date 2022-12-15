Getty Images brings on SourceCode as North America PR AOR

LaunchSquad was the incumbent on the account.

SEATTLE: Getty Images has named SourceCode Communications as its North America PR AOR.

After an RFP process that began and concluded in September, SourceCode Communications officially kicked off work with Getty Images in early November.

SourceCode Communications is primarily supporting Getty Images with thought leadership, brand narrative, media relations, and awards, speaking and events. The New York-headquartered agency is also driving PR strategies for other products, including Unsplash and iStock.

“As a newly public company, [SourceCode Communications] brings the skills to help us diversify the type of media we’re talking to and the type of stories we’re telling,” Alex Lazarou, Getty Images’ senior comms manager for North America, said.

EVP Kristen Stippich is overseeing a SourceCode Communications team of eight staffers on the account, working closely with Katie McGovern, VP of insights and engagement.

LaunchSquad was the incumbent agency.

"We enjoyed working with Getty Images for over six years, positioning them as a global authority on visual storytelling," LaunchSquad SVP Mike Schroeder said via email. "We are proud of all that we accomplished during our time as partners. We wish Getty Images the best of luck in the future."

Lazarou added that Getty wanted to hire a new PR agency to "bring in some fresh thinking and just shake things up a little bit.”

Getty Images also works with Sling & Stone in Australia and New Zealand, Sunny Side Up in Japan, Sherlock Communications in LATAM and Jin in EMEA.

