Checkr enlists Bateman Agency as PR AOR

New hire Rachael Cassidy is leading the account team for the background-screening platform.

SAN FRANCISCO: Employee background-screening platform Checkr has named Bateman Agency as its PR AOR.

Chosen in November, Bateman Agency started work on the account this month. Bateman Agency ultimately won the account over Inkhouse, according to CEO and founder of the namesake firm, Fred Bateman. An Inkhouse representative declined to comment.

David Patterson, Checkr head of communications, said Bateman Agency will primarily support the company with media relations, strategic messaging and thought leadership.

“In 2023, we'll definitely be publishing more news and corporate updates, but we’ll really be going big on executive thought leadership,” Patterson added.

Leading the account is EVP Rachael Cassidy, who joined Bateman Agency in mid-November. Cassidy, reporting to Bateman, is also serving as a senior lead for Bateman Agency clients such as New Relic, Jellyfish, Mirakl and Amperity.

Cassidy previously worked as SVP and head of Mission North’s corporate reputation practice. Bateman Group founder Bateman sold his majority stake in his previous eponymous firm in early 2020. Under new management, the agency rebranded as Mission North.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Shift Communications was the incumbent agency. A Shift Communications representative could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Bateman also said that his agency is planning to return to Bateman Group’s former physical headquarters in San Francisco after the new year. Mission North moved out of the location in August and is taking a “remote-first approach for the time being,” Bateman added.

Checkr offers services including drug tests and criminal background checks, as well as employment and education verification. The platform, which seeks to expand fair-chance hiring, also has a nonprofit organization called Checkr.org.