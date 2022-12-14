Praytell introduces Fridai AI tool

The collection of AI tools could help the firm navigate the four-day work week schedule.

by Natasha Bach Added 3 hours ago

Praytell created a headshot for Fridai.

BROOKLYN, NY: Praytell is making use of artificial intelligence to help it navigate its four-day work week.

The agency has created "Fridai," a collection of AI tools that will help its team respond to client requests on Fridays.

While just an experiment for now, Fridai can perform tasks from drafting copy to generating social media assets, developing strategy and writing press releases. The firm hopes that even if Fridai doesn't become a long-term solution, it hopes it will "spark a conversation around how AI can improve our industry," it said in a statement.

"For now, we're focused on small-scale testing and learning while considering as many ethical implications as possible," said Andy Pray, founder and CEO of Praytell. "But we have no doubt that this will be an essential part of our workflow sooner than later, and no matter how spooky good the tech gets, we know that it will be meaningless without amazing humans on the agency and client side."

Praytell has tested Fridai with a group of clients, giving them a list of examples of the types of prompts they could send. It included things like "please send me a social post celebrating our new strawberry kiwi [India pale ale]. It must have a pink panda and beach" or "please write an email to staff announcing a new hire, a VP of technology, who used to work at Google and will now lead our infrastructure development."

The results? Dozens of requests came from brands, leading Fridai to create 50-plus assets such as pitches, media alerts and lists, infographics, social copy and a competition analysis.

Praytell found that while Fridai worked well, a human touch was required. In particular, some results initially appeared to be good, such as a media list. Upon a human review, however, it was clear that Fridai had pulled some irrelevant assets, the firm said.


Photo credit: Getty Images

Praytell created a headshot for Fridai.

(Photo credit: Unsplash).

Rebel Wilson is the celebrity face of Concussion Awareness Now. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

