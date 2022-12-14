Movers & Shakers: The Hoffman Agency, Sandpiper, Red Havas, and more

The Hoffman Agency has promoted Maureen Tseng to managing director of Southeast Asia. Her expanded role follows her elevation a year ago to general manager of Singapore and Indonesia. Tseng has been at the company for over 25 years, and is attributed to growth in Southeast Asia in 2022 as well as setting the stage for the addition of an office in Malaysia in 2023. Additionally, Stephanie Yang has stepped up as general manager of Taiwan. Yang's promotion follows nearly three years of service as deputy general manager. Having joined as the first member of Hoffman Taiwan, she led the expansion of the office to a team of more than 30.

Kim Spear has been promoted to general manager of Sandpiper’s Hong Kong office. Spear joined the consultancy 18 months ago and is attributed to doubling the Hong Kong business in headcount and revenue alongside general manager Natalie Siu. In her new role, she will continue to lead strategic communications programmes for clients in the financial and professional services sectors, advising on communications campaigns, corporate M&A and special situations, restructuring, public and government affairs, rebranding, stakeholder and employer brand communications, media training and media outreach.

Red Havas has appointed Kelly Smith as ethical health director. She will lead ethical pharmaceutical accounts, including Novartis and UCB Australia, reporting to Sue Cook, managing partner of health and wellness. She joins Cook in the health leadership team that also includes Nicole Phillips, client services director. The agency also names Natalie Karaminas as account director, health and social. Karaminas transfers within the group from the UK.

Identity Communications, UM’s marketing agency, has appointed Santosh Murthy to the newly created role of multicultural strategy director. His key responsibility will be to ensure clients are futureproofed as they strive to engage with diverse audiences. Prior to this, Murthy was general manager at Spots & Space where he helped clients connect with audiences using his experience in the CALD and First Nations media space.

AIA New Zealand has appointed Bastion Shine as the company’s integrated marketing and communications business partner, following a pitch.

Thrive PR has appointed two leadership roles in sport and digital content services. Alex Robinson joins as director of social, content and digital in Sydney to grow Thrive’s in-house production studio and lead new avenues for digital storytelling. Robinson was previously managing editor for Netflix ANZ and digital marketing manager at Football Australia. Ryan van Haalen will take the role of head of sport, from Melbourne to lead and grow the agency’s sports division, following working as Bureau Chief at Sky News and 16 years experience working at 7News, Fox Sports and ABC News.

Edelman has named Jenny Granger as head of strategy for its Health business in the Asia Pacific region. As a communications strategist with more than 20 years of experience in integrated marcoms strategy for prescription and OTC brands, the appointment reflects the strategic focus of the work Edelman is currently handling in the pharmaceutical, medical technology and consumer wellness space.

Ogilvy PR has expanded its strategic leadership team with three new senior hires. Gloria Lee has started as senior business director within the technology and corporate practice. Lee will lead the American Express account and will also head up the Atlassian relationship for the agency, covering brand, sustainability and Future of Work thought leadership. Greg Vekiarellis has been appointed head of publicity and will head up Ogilvy PR’s cross-floor team of specialist publicists. Mike Lane returns to the agency after a year in the UK, where he joins the health PR practice as business director of pharmaceutical communications.