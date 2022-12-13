Best Places to Work spotlight: The Home Depot

On the heels of PRWeek announcing its 2022 list, PRWeek is proud to present a series of podcasts highlighting some of the honored organizations, why they were chosen and what others can learn from them. In this installment, the focus turns to The Home Depot.

Featuring:

-Stephen Holmes, CCO, The Home Depot

When it comes to the home-improvement retail giant’s culture, an inverted pyramid structure, says The Home Depot’s CCO Stephen Holmes, is a major factor that could explain this honor.

Customers are at the top of that pyramid. So are employees. Leadership is at the bottom. And every leader, including CEO Edward Decker and Holmes himself, truly feels their main priority is creating an environment where their associates (the preferred word to “employees” at The Home Depot) can thrive.

In fact, main headquarters are not even called “corporate” at The Home Depot, adds Holmes. It’s the “store-support center.”

As the conversation continues with PRWeek editorial director of custom Gideon Fidelzeid, Holmes drills deep into explaining how creative storytelling helps tell the employee story and the level the comms team goes to in order to empower in-store staffers to be the best brand ambassadors they can be. After all, happy employees make happy customers.

All Best Places to Work selections were based solely on feedback from staffers provided via responses to a survey PRWeek distributed. As such, it is noteworthy that The Home Depot got very high marks on two somewhat disparate characteristics – comms being involved in all major business decisions and being a fun place to work.

Amid numerous entrants, though, many of which were also quite strong, excelling on both of those particular fronts (and much more) seems apropos for an entity chosen as a Best Place to Work in PR.