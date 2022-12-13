Edelman vet Dan Susong joins WPP as CCO of Ford account

AUSTIN, TX: Dan Susong has been named chief communications officer of WPP’s Ford Motor Company account, effective last week.

Susong is reporting to Robert Guay, global client lead for Ford at WPP, according to a spokesperson from the holding company.

“I’m a firm believer that when technology and mobility intersect to improve lives, amazing communications opportunities abound, and that communications as a function is essential to all the progress we need in this space,” Susong said via LinkedIn. “Working with the talented folks on both the agency side and at Ford Motor Company to do just this, and navigate the auto industry transformation, is a huge thrill.”

Susong will also collaborate with Hill+Knowlton Strategies staffers.

“Dan Susong will provide strategic creative counsel on key communications initiatives to support Ford’s transformation, working with the talented team at Hill+Knowlton to develop and create compelling stories for Ford,” the WPP spokesperson said.

Susong previously worked at Edelman for more than 16 years before leaving last month. Most recently, he was chair of the U.S. technology sector and Austin market leader. An Edelman spokesperson declined to comment on Susong’s replacement.

Ford reported a revenue of $39.4 billion in Q3, up 10% from the same period last year. The brand posted adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion, a decrease of 40% compared to Q3 2021.