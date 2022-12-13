Zócalo Health names Autumn Communications PR AOR

Allison+Partners was the incumbent on the account.

by Ewan Larkin Added 3 hours ago

L-R: Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin, cofounders of Zócalo Health.

SEATTLE: Zócalo Health has brought on Autumn Communications as its PR AOR. 

After being selected earlier this month, Autumn Communications officially started work this week. There was no formal RFP process. 

The New York-based agency will support Zócalo Health on media relations, executive positioning and thought leadership, influencer marketing and partnerships.

Erik Cardenas, cofounder and CEO of Zócalo Health, told PRWeek that he was drawn to Autumn Communications because of the firm’s deep understanding of healthcare and Zócalo Health’s goal: to provide “a much-needed and improved” experience for the Latino community. 

Cardenas added that, as well as helping his company navigate the digital health landscape, Autumn Communications will work to expand Zócalo Health’s presence in local and regional markets. The organization’s services are currently available in California and Texas. 

Associate VP Bruno Solari will lead the Autumn Communications team alongside four other staffers. Budget information was not disclosed. 

Allison+Partners was the incumbent on the account. An agency representative declined to comment on its partnership with Zócalo Health.

Autumn Communications has also expanded its growing healthcare practice with two other business wins, now serving as the PR AOR for food delivery brand FarmboxRx and telehealth service Summer Health.

Solari said the moves demonstrate Autumn Communications’ growth from a lifestyle and consumer agency to multi-faceted firm that is also “very serious” about healthcare and corporate comms. 

Autumn Communications also runs consumer and b-to-b media relations and executive positioning campaigns for Everly Health, Folx Health, Field Trip Health, Real and Abridge. The firm recently ended work as Twitter’s consumer PR AOR

Zócalo Health is a Latino-founded, virtual family medicine service tailored specifically for the Latino patient. The organization recently announced $5 million in seed funding co-led by Animo, Virtue and Vamos Ventures, according to a company statement.


