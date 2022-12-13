Kyndryl brings on Allison+Partners, Hotwire, Atrevia, United Partners, Vianews and Edelman

The integrated consortium of partners will help the IBM spinoff drive alignment across different stakeholder groups.

SAN FRANCISCO: IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has selected Allison+Partners as its global corporate communications AOR.

Allison+Partners is corporate comms lead for the company in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, Canada, India and APAC. The agency is also serving as the convener for Kyndryl’s consortium of partners including Hotwire, which is supporting comms for the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany and Italy; Atrevia, supporting comms in Spain and Portugal; United Partners, supporting comms in EMEA strategic markets; Vianews, supporting comms in LATAM; and Edelman, supporting comms in Japan.

Kyndryl, which formed from a $19 billion spinoff from IBM in November 2021, issued an RFP in January as it began a global search for agency partners in key markets around the world.

The agencies were selected in May, the work began in June and the contract was signed in November.

Una Pulizzi, global head of corporate affairs at Kyndryl, explained the company decided to build an integrated consultant group because, “as a new company with a new brand, alignment across different stakeholder groups as we communicate becomes very important. “

Kyndryl wants to extend its communications reach across all regions to tell the company’s growth story, spotlight its technical experts and establish the company as “an employer of choice,” according to a company statement.

Matthew Della Croce, Allison+Partners global president and chief client experience officer, is leading a team of 50 staffers on the account globally, and others across the agency are being tapped as needed for their specialty expertise.

Allison+Partners has established a collaborative One Kyndryl hub, “working seamlessly in partnership with the Kyndryl global communications team and all additional regional agencies,” an agency spokesperson told PRWeek. “As a part of our account leadership model, we established an executive account CX leadership team with members in the U.S. and Singapore, supporting regional leadership.”

Budget information was not disclosed. Kyndryl previously worked with Sard Verbinnen on IR, Teneo on advisory work, Hamilton Place Strategies on thought leadership and Precision Strategies on storytelling. The company has ceased working with all those agencies, except Teneo. “I loved all of those agencies,” said Pulizzi. “They were very valuable partners.”

Pulizzi, who joined IBM Kyndryl in May 2021, was previously global director of public affairs and senior strategic adviser at General Electric. Under Pulizzi, Kyndryl has developed a robust integrated corporate affairs function in its first year of operations, including internal and executive communications, corporate and global communications, global government affairs and policy, CSR/citizenship and sustainability.

Last week, Kyndryl announced a plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Pulizzi noted that “there will be more news in that space” coming out of the company

“We are still building our story,” she said.

Kyndryl has 90,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It has 4,000 customers, which represent eight out of 10 major airlines, four out of five top retailers, 45% of all passenger cars made and 61% of assets under management at the top 50 banks.