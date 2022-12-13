Marina Maher Communications promotes Abbey Scalia to SVP of brand building

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has upped Abbey Scalia to SVP of brand building.

Scalia reports to Jackie Widrow, MD of the firm’s consumer practice. Previously, Scalia was VP of brand building. Her old responsibilities are being folded into her new position. She declined to comment on whom she is replacing in the SVP role.

The team Scalia oversees is composed of eight individuals who specialize in influencer marketing, earned media, digital innovation and brand building.

“I partner with our clients to understand their business goals and work with my cross-functional team to develop and execute ideas that will help meet those objectives by crafting the right message and delivering through the right messenger — meeting people where they are,” Scalia said via email.

Scalia, who has worked at Marina Maher Communications since 2017, added that she oversees communications for Procter & Gamble’s female grooming business. Last year, she led a first-to-market initiative launching the company’s beauty brands into the metaverse with BeautySphere.

In April, Marina Maher Communications appointed Olga Fleming global president of MMC and specialist agency RxMosaic. She took on the role from Rema Vasan, who joined TikTok as head of North America business marketing.

Revenue for the Omnicom agency grew 19% to $50 million in 2021, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report.