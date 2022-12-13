The Brooklyn Brothers shuts London office as it looks to support affected staff
The agency, owned by Golin, said ‘every effort has been made to put our people first, helping them look for opportunities within IPG and supporting them in their wider job search’.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>