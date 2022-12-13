FTI taps Downing Street and FleishmanHillard for new talent
FTI Consulting’s Digital & Insights practice has appointed Claire Twohill, ex-head of digital reputation at FleishmanHillard UK, as a managing director, and Gareth Rice-Jones, former deputy head of digital at 10 Downing Street, as a director.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>