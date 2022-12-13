Nine in 10 PR professionals experience poor mental health – survey
A significant majority of PR practitioners continue to experience poor mental health, and are roughly half as likely as other professionals to take time off to deal with the issues. That's according to new research, which also points to an improving picture in some areas.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>