Bentley Motors splits comms, marketing between Erin Bronner, Ryan Flynn

Previously, Jeff Kuhlman oversaw both departments.

by Diana Bradley Added 4 hours ago

Bronner has worked at Bentley Motors for 15 years.

HERNDON, VA: Bentley Motors Inc., the channel for the Bentley Motors brand in the U.S., has promoted Erin Bronner to director of communications and brand experience and Ryan Flynn to director of marketing, giving both oversight of those respective departments. 

Both roles are new appointments and oversee responsibilities previously held by chief communications and marketing officer of the Americas Jeff Kuhlman, a Bentley spokesperson said. In September, Kuhlman joined Charge Enterprises as chief communications officer for the company, which works to build vehicle-recharging and telecommunications infrastructures.

Bronner and Flynn (pictured below) will both report to president and CEO Christophe Georges. In her new role, Bronner will oversee, develop and manage communications strategies for PR, editorial platforms, partnerships, activations and third-party endorsements.

Flynn will oversee marketing, including retail marketing and product marketing.

Bronner has worked at the company for 15 years. Most recently, she was senior manager of comms and brand experience. 

Flynn has worked at Bentley Motors for 14 years, most recently serving as senior manager of marketing operations and retailer marketing manager for the Northeast.

Bentley Motors continues to be supported by agencies Shadow, Iris Worldwide and iX.


