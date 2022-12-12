Consulting firm Prologue hires Tita Freeman, Lenny Alcivar

The DC-based agency is expanding its offerings after launching in early 2021.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

L-R: Lenny Alcivar and Tita Freeman.

WASHINGTON: Prologue has hired Tita Freeman as a senior strategist. 

Freeman, reporting to Prologue founding partner Kendall Bentz, started in the role on Wednesday. 

“[Freeman] is highly skilled, not just as a communications pro in DC, but [she also] knows the association community as well as anybody,” Bentz said. “She’s going to help us with issue positioning and the positioning of associations and their members in Washington.”

Freeman, who had spent a few years doing part-time consulting work throughout the pandemic, has led comms for many of Washington’s top trade associations including the Business Roundtable, National Retail Federation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

As well as Freeman, Prologue unveiled another new hire: Lenny Alcivar, who is also serving as a senior strategist. Alcivar is reporting to Bentz. 

Alcivar is developing advocacy and visibility strategies for Prologue clients, helping them promote public policy priorities and advising them on issues management and positioning, according to an agency statement. 

Earlier in his career, Alcivar worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration as public affairs director for the Department of Transportation under Secretary Norman Mineta. He was also a senior strategist on Bush’s 2004 campaign and Mitt Romney’s 2012 bid. 

Both Freeman and Alcivars’ roles are newly created.

“We’re a new and growing firm and [these hires] are part of expanding what we’re doing in Washington and strengthening our offerings,” Bentz added. 

Prologue, which has 13 staffers, D.C., specializes in corporate reputation strategy, brand protection, leadership agendas, advocacy and public affairs, environmental, social and governance and corporate responsibility and helps clients with written and digital content. 

Prologue’s client roster spans from Fortune 50 companies to D.C.'s most prominent industry trade groups, according to a company statement. 


