Post-Liver King scandal, brands don’t know which fitness creators to trust
After claiming a natural physique to millions of social media followers, Brian Johnson, AKA Liver King, admitted to using steroids — illustrating the numerous brand safety landmines in the fitness creator category.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>