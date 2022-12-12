Ex-Boris Johnson press secretary joins golf’s governing body
Robert Oxley, who made headlines with a foul-mouthed outburst on TV in 2019 while he was Boris Johnson’s press secretary, has been appointed director of public affairs at The R&A, golf’s governing body.
