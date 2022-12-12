Featuring:
-Katie Scott, senior director, head of global communications, Iron Mountain
In just 20 or so minutes, Iron Mountain’s top communicator makes it very clear why her organization is worthy of this recognition.
In her conversation with Gideon Fidelzeid, editorial director, custom, PRWeek, much attention is paid to certain attributes at which the brand scored particularly well. (It’s important to note that all decisions were made based solely on feedback from staffers provided via responses to a survey PRWeek distributed.)
For example, while respondents reveal that many organizations have annual performance reviews, Iron Mountain’s team gives it a perfect score in terms of the usefulness of those reviews as a mechanism to help in their professional evolution. Perfect scores are also achieved in “treats employees well” and “communicating clearly and consistently to ensure the entire team is always informed and up-to-date on all decisions impacting them.”
Scott goes on to explain why terms such as “Why not?” and “Spirit of Mountaineers” are so important to the brand, as well as the role CEO William Meaney plays in making Iron Mountain a Best Place to Work in PR.