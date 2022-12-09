Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study

Some influencers have become so popular that they’ve accumulated millions of followers on the platform, as teens and adults alike increasingly sought out mental health advice in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a recent study questions the accuracy of much of this mental health advice.

Virtual health care platform PlushCare has examined 500 mental health TikTok videos to find out whether most TikTokers were at risk of misinformation, finding that 84% of videos were, in fact, misleading.

While 54% of videos did contain accurate information, the report also found that about 14.2% are so misleading that they could be potentially damaging, like suggesting certain medications without talking to a doctor.

In particular, the vast majority of videos about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder contained misleading content. More than 90% of videos about bipolar disorder, another common condition discussed on the platform, were considered misleading, while 90% of videos about depression also contained misinformation.