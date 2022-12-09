VeriSign welcomes back David McGuire as chief communications officer

He returns to VeriSign after departing from Comcast for the second time.

RESTON, VA: Web domain name company VeriSign has welcomed back David McGuire as VP and chief communications officer.

“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity, once again, to help tell the story of VeriSign's technological innovation and internet stewardship,” McGuire wrote on LinkedIn.

A VeriSign representative and McGuire were not immediately available for comment.

McGuire previously served as associate VP and head of technology communications at Comcast. He began the position in April 2020 and departed this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This marks the second time McGuire has moved from Comcast to VeriSign. He served as Comcast’s senior director of technology communications from January 2015 to August 2019, then took on the role of VeriSign’s VP and head of strategic communications from September 2019 to April 2020.

Comcast could not immediately be reached for comment.

McGuire began his career reporting as a technology policy correspondent for The Washington Post between 2002 and 2005. After, he moved into PR as director of comms for the Center for Democracy & Technology, then joined 463 Communications, now Vrge Strategies, for seven years as a principal.

VeriSign reported revenue of $357 million for Q3 2022, up 6.8% from the same quarter in 2021.