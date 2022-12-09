How 7 advocacy organizations celebrated Brittney Griner's release

WASHINGTON: Women’s basketball superstar Brittney Griner is back in the U.S., following detainment in Russia in February.

“Moments ago, standing together with her wife, Cherelle, in the Oval Office, I spoke with Brittney Griner. She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said in a speech from the White House on Thursday morning.

The deal, which was reportedly struck about a week ago, saw the U.S. exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had served 11 years of a 25-year sentence, for Griner’s release.

Biden also said that his administration has not given up on efforts to free former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who remains detained in Russia nearly four years after his arrest on espionage charges.

“We remain in close touch with Paul’s family, the Whelan family. And my thoughts and prayers are with them today. They have to have such mixed emotions today. And we’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that,” Biden added.

Griner had been detained in Russia since February after authorities arrested her on charges that she carried vape cartridges that contained a small amount of cannabis oil into Moscow.

In August, a Russian court sentenced the Phoenix Mercury center to nine years in prison. A few months later in October, Griner’s appeal was rejected.

Here’s how several advocacy organizations responded to Griner’s release.

GLAAD

BREAKING: Russia has freed Brittney Griner. Her long awaited release is a relief for her wife, teammates, fans and all in the LGBTQ community who recognized the extreme danger she faced as an out gay Black woman detained in Putin’s Russia. https://t.co/swbV6IZQRY — GLAAD (@glaad) December 8, 2022

Human Rights Campaign

Finally! We are so excited to welcome Brittney Griner home. https://t.co/YpoX5QlK4p — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 8, 2022

NAACP

"Let's be clear, Brittney's imprisonment was not only inherently political but a clear violation of human rights."https://t.co/iRVrliqOGh — NAACP (@NAACP) December 8, 2022

National Black Justice Coalition

Black Lives Matter and Black Feminist Future

Grateful for the persistent advocacy of the folks over at @blkfemfuture -- the entire team was instrumental in keeping BG's story alive.



Follow them, support them, and start a sustaining grassroots donation.



They do phenomenal work to get us all free. https://t.co/5Gy4v9BXR0 — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) December 8, 2022

Color of Change

Welcome Home, Brittney.



We are witnessing the power of organizing and collective action in real-time. This wouldn't have happened w/o millions of people amplifying her arrest and demanding the Biden admin to take serious effort into bringing her home. https://t.co/xjLzJXIuwP — ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) December 8, 2022

National Urban League