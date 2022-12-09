Brand Film Awards EMEA - entry deadline extended

The final deadline for entering the Brand Film Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, has been extended to 12 January 2023.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

The scheme is now in its seventh year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

There are two co-chairs of the judges this year: Will Ingham, founder/creative director at Wing, the winner of the Production Company of the Year category in 2022; and Jodie Woolfson, founder of Oh My! Creative, which picked up the Agency of the Year prize.

The Brand Film Awards EMEA shortlist will be announced on 1 February 2023. The results will be announced next April at a live event featuring a cinematic showcase.

Click here for more information - and good luck!

Full list of categories

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and Reputation Management

Public Affairs

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Music and Entertainment

Sport

Brand Documentary

Branded Programme

Best Use of Humour

Most Emotional Film

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Director

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Screenplay

Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)

Foreign Language

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Sustainability

Charity Film

Brand of the Year

Media Production Company of the Year

Agency of the Year

Rising Star

For questions about the awards, please email jessica.felix@haymarket.com.

For inquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact jessica.wain@haymarket.com.