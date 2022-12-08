Propel expands monitoring via LexisNexis partnership

Its PRM3 tool has capabilities including online, social and broadcast monitoring.

NEW YORK: PR management platform Propel has inked a partnership with LexisNexis, expanding the platform’s monitoring capabilities.

Propel’s PR management, monitoring and measurement tool, PRM3, has capabilities including online, social and broadcast monitoring. With its partnership with LexisNexis, Propel will give users expanded print monitoring capabilities. 

Users will have access to a data set of articles from more than 200,000 global news sources, including paywalled articles. The dataset is updated in real time. 

This partnership builds on Propel’s partnership with TVEyes, which gives users access to broadcast monitoring, as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“One of the most difficult parts of a PR professional’s job is conveying the ROI of their PR efforts,” said Zach Cutler, cofounder and CEO of Propel PRM. “With the release of PRM3, we’re excited to be the first PR platform to be able to provide communications professionals with the ability to not only better monitor the coverage they get for their organizations, but also show the direct attribution and general correlation of their PR efforts towards business outcomes."

The monitoring capabilities across these mediums goes beyond the vanity metrics typically available to PR pros, such as AVE, volume of coverage and unique monthly visitors for a specific outlet. 

PRM3 provides information that helps PR pros assess both the quality and impact of the coverage a particular story receives. It analyzes data points, including whether the name of an organization was mentioned in the headline of a story, how many times it was mentioned throughout the article, whether a backlink was embedded and more. 


