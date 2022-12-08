FTSE 100-topping Sage hires PR agency for multi-market account

The account, which is believed to be worth seven figures, covers markets including the UK, US, France and Germany. The brief involves supporting Sage with campaign execution, content creation and earned-media relations.

AxiCom, the specialist tech agency owned by WPP, was hired after a four-way pitch.

Sage – which specialises in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses – moved to the top of the FTSE 100 last month after revenue exceeded expectations.

David Ginivan, vice-president of corporate communications and reputation at Sage, said: “We are delighted to officially confirm AxiCom’s appointment. Sage is at an inflection point and our ambition is to tell bolder stories about our purpose, our products, and the difference they make to millions of small and mid-sized businesses around the world. We are excited to have a like-minded partner joining us on this journey.”

Rosie Bannister, managing director, UK, at AxiCom, said: “We are hugely proud to have been chosen by Sage as its PR partner, especially at such an exciting time for the business, and given that we hold many of the same values around culture and communications. We recognise how big a role Sage has to play in determining the future of business, and we’re excited to embark on a long-term relationship that will support these ambitions.”

The account was previously held by Lewis.

In May, Sage announced it had promoted Amy Lawson to a strengthened chief corporate affairs officer role, where she joined the executive leadership team.

Rebrand

The Sage win comes as AxiCom reveals a new global brand identity, global agency vision and mission, and website.

The agency said the rebrand reflects its investment in and expansion of its data and analytics, digital, content and creative service offerings in the past year. It also aims to look ahead to future developments – “whether that is AI, the metaverse, quantum computing or space travel through to decentralised social networking or collaborating with the emerging business-to-business creator community on TikTok”.

According to AxiCom, the rebrand reflects “its position as the global communications agency for tech brands and brands across industries – ranging from healthcare and energy to financial services and transportation – that have a tech story”.

The agency said: “The move encapsulates AxiCom’s historic strengths – deep technical understanding, a nimble and connected global network, market foresight, and a playful company culture.” Pictured below, left to right, are: AxiCom Americas lead Lisa Sullivan, global chief executive Matt Lackie, and Kate Stevens, AxiCom president, Europe.

The rebrand comes alongside the agency’s launch of two tools: a planning tool called The Axis; and The AxiCom Culture Engine, a data feed that helps pinpoint and earn a brand’s place in conversations.

Stevens said: “We are bringing AxiCom’s personality to life by evolving how we walk, talk and look.

“This refresh was a collaborative effort across our regional offices; who better to help articulate who we are and what we do than our own people who live and breathe our story and our business every day? Since it was established in 1994, AxiCom has been a place where people come to learn, grow and innovate. This reputation for innovation builds trust for our clients with financial markets, inspires employees and instills confidence in us from partners. Ultimately, our broad platform helps clients of all shapes, sizes and specialties flex their innovation muscles.”