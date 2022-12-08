Finn Partners promotes Jessica Lise in health division

She will serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team.

Added 3 hours ago

Lise previously worked at RXMosaic.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Jessica Lise to partner in its health division. 

She will report to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of the New York health and pharma sector. Lise will also serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team. 

Lise has won business for the agency, led account teams and served as the “right hand to the communications and PR leads” for clients, the firm said in a statement. 

Lise, who joined the agency in 2019 as associate VP, was promoted to VP in 2020. Lise also spent more than six years at health-focused communications firm RXMosaic. 

This summer, Finn Partners acquired health communications and marketing agency SPAG to expand its healthcare operations and footprint in Asia. 

In 2021, Finn Partners posted a 49% increase in revenue globally to $162.2 million, including $135.7 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


