Featuring:
-Shilpa Tiwari, EVP, Sustainability & Social Impact, Citizen Relations
“It’s fascinating how we don’t put more time into recognizing our demographics.” This thought overtook Shilpa Tiwari, EVP, sustainability and social impact at Citizen Relations, when she was recently searching for data about various ethnic groups in Canada, where she is based (Toronto, to be exact). Tiwari couldn’t find much – and the same issue arose when searching in the U.S.
As the U.S. (and Canada) become more and more diverse, brands have to realize that “it’s not about consumers,” she says, “but consumer segments.” And the data – or lack thereof – available is an obstacle to truly being able to influence the audiences you need to impact.
During this conversation with Gideon Fidelzeid, editorial director, custom, PRWeek, Tiwari discusses her agency’s research study. In the process, she offers notable insights on ethnic groups’ use of social channels, co-content creation, how the lack of diversity in the boardroom is directly causing a lack of diversity or understanding of diversity when it comes to influencer marketing, and more.
*At about the 13-minute mark of the podcast, Tiwari lists a few countries from which many people are coming to Canada. She says, “India, Canada and the Philippines.” The second country was meant to be China.