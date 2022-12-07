Chobani names Nishant Roy chief communications and impact officer

Roy has worked at the company since 2017.

by Diana Bradley 7 December 2022

Roy worked at Goldman Sachs and served in the Air Force.

NEW BERLIN, NY: Chobani has appointed Nishant Roy as chief communications and impact officer, effective immediately. 

Reporting to Kevin Burns, Chobani president and COO, Roy is joining the company’s executive leadership team. He will oversee corporate communications, government relations, sustainability, community impact and philanthropy, according to a company statement. 

Chobani representatives did not respond to other requests for comment. 

Most recently, Roy was chief of strategic operations for Chobani and chief of staff for Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO.

Earlier in his career, Roy was a special adviser to the U.S. Agency for International Development. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs as an analyst. Roy started his career as an airman in the U.S. Air Force, serving with the Security Forces, and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Other recent appointments at Chobani include Shari Eaton as chief people officer, Marjorie De La Cruz as chief legal officer, Tarkan Gürkan as CFO and Kenneth Bishop as SVP of international market development.

In late 2020, Chobani named CNN veteran Cristina Alesci as chief corporate affairs officer, with oversight of philanthropy, external and internal communications, government and community relations and social impact. She also reported to the president and COO and served as a member of the company’s senior leadership team before leaving the company this year. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Roy worked at Goldman Sachs and served in the Air Force.

Chobani names Nishant Roy chief communications and impact officer

Tocci has worked at Weber Shandwick and Edelman.

Foot Locker comms head Cara Tocci leaves to launch consultancy

Ex-Weber Shandwick CFO Frank Okunak sentenced to four years in prison

Ex-Weber Shandwick CFO Frank Okunak sentenced to four years in prison

Where do you stand on Pilk (aka Pepsi and milk)?

Where do you stand on Pilk (aka Pepsi and milk)?

McCulloch joins from Alphabet subsidiary X.

PG&E names David McCulloch chief marketing, comms officer

Lord Heseltine: Retiring as chairman of Haymarket Group. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Lord Heseltine retires as chairman after 65 years at Haymarket Group

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Brunswick accused of hypocrisy over fossil-fuel clients

Brunswick accused of hypocrisy over fossil-fuel clients

Tech executives are often communicating with empathy. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Humanity will save us in tumultuous times for tech

Michael Douglas joined the Minions in the video.

Publicis Groupe brings in Michael Douglas to shine spotlight on HPV in Useful Wishes video