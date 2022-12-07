Chobani names Nishant Roy chief communications and impact officer

Roy has worked at the company since 2017.

NEW BERLIN, NY: Chobani has appointed Nishant Roy as chief communications and impact officer, effective immediately.

Reporting to Kevin Burns, Chobani president and COO, Roy is joining the company’s executive leadership team. He will oversee corporate communications, government relations, sustainability, community impact and philanthropy, according to a company statement.

Chobani representatives did not respond to other requests for comment.

Most recently, Roy was chief of strategic operations for Chobani and chief of staff for Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO.

Earlier in his career, Roy was a special adviser to the U.S. Agency for International Development. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs as an analyst. Roy started his career as an airman in the U.S. Air Force, serving with the Security Forces, and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other recent appointments at Chobani include Shari Eaton as chief people officer, Marjorie De La Cruz as chief legal officer, Tarkan Gürkan as CFO and Kenneth Bishop as SVP of international market development.

In late 2020, Chobani named CNN veteran Cristina Alesci as chief corporate affairs officer, with oversight of philanthropy, external and internal communications, government and community relations and social impact. She also reported to the president and COO and served as a member of the company’s senior leadership team before leaving the company this year.