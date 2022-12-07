Foot Locker comms head Cara Tocci leaves to launch consultancy

NEW YORK: Foot Locker communications lead Cara Tocci has left the company to start her own consultancy called Bright Bulb Strategy.

Based in New York, Tocci said her consultancy will provide clients with a full communications strategy from concept through design and execution. It will work on corporate comms, earned brand strategy, media relations, issues and crises and investor relations support. She is also advising clients on taking care of employee needs and business transformation efforts.

“I am ultimately honing in on what I’ve been doing over the past 15 years with different agencies and Fortune 500s, which is to tell great stories,” said Tocci.

She is seeking clients within sectors such as consumer packaged goods, retail, technology, health and wellness, food and beverage and advisory firms. Tocci added that she is also looking to work with companies that are doing good or that want to focus on social purpose.

Tocci declined to name clients she has onboard.

Tocci left Foot Locker’s global corporate communications VP role in November. She had held the position, the most senior comms lead role at the company, since August 2020. Tocci worked to integrate the retailer’s team across regions and looked after internal communications and employee engagement, as well as external corporate media relations for the enterprise, corporate reputation, IR storytelling and executive visibility.

A spokesperson for Foot Locker was not immediately available for comment on Tocci’s replacement.

Before joining Foot Locker, Tocci was SVP of integrated media strategy at Weber Shandwick and SVP of earned media and PR strategy at Edelman. She also directed media efforts and executive visibility for the Child Mind Institute and managed corporate communications and marketing efforts at Penguin Group USA and A+E Networks.