PG&E names David McCulloch chief marketing, comms officer

McCulloch has an extensive background in energy from his time at GE and Bloom Energy.

by Ewan Larkin 7 December 2022

OAKLAND, CA: Pacific Gas and Electric Company has hired David McCulloch as VP and chief marketing and communications officer, effective last week.

“There is perhaps no company quite as important as PG&E when it comes to reducing California’s carbon footprint. And given California’s global climate leadership and our unique climate challenges, maybe no utility globally will play as crucial a role in ensuring a safe and successful energy transition,” McCulloch said via LinkedIn. 

McCulloch will be responsible for PG&E’s communications with the 16 million people it serves in Northern and Central California, according to a company statement. He could not be immediately reached for additional comment. 

As part of his new role, McCulloch will also oversee the company’s marketing, encouraging customer participation in programs that promote energy efficiency, providing income-qualified bill discounts and supporting electric vehicle owners.

Most recently, McCulloch worked at Alphabet subsidiary X, leading comms for the company's moonshot project Tapestry. He has also served as VP of comms for Hitachi’s digital solutions business Hitachi Vantara

McCulloch also held roles at fuel cell organization Bloom Energy, GE and Cisco

PG&E reported operating revenue that fell from $5.47 to $5.4 billion in Q3. 


