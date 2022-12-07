Playsee adds Boards feature

It helps users interact with others in their communities.

by Natasha Bach 7 December 2022

SAN JOSE, CA: Short-form video app Playsee has launched a feature called Boards, which the company said helps people to interact with others in their local communities and discover events happening around them.

The platform calls itself a "neighborhood-centric feed," providing information according to the location a user chooses, whether it's where they live or work.

Boards consist of multimedia posts shared by others in the same area, detailing information they'd like to share. Other users can choose to interact with posts, and in the process, create relationships with others in their community. They make it easy to find other people with similar interests or events that align with a user's interests. Boards also serve as a resource for local news and updates.

"Playsee Boards offer unique value and emphasize authenticity because [they] gives users a chance to immerse themselves with content that is really happening around them," said Wendy Mei, head of product and strategy at Playsee. "Especially for a younger audience, it's a great way to find people in your area with common interests and local recommendations. Giving people a chance to experience their neighborhood allows them to build friendships, find new local happenings, and ultimately, strengthen the community."


