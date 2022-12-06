Talkwalker adds large language models

The enhancements will give users insights in less time, the company says.

by Natasha Bach 6 December 2022

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and deep listening company Talkwalker has added large language models to its platform. 

The enhancement means Talkwalker users will be able to more quickly gain valuable insights from content, including social conversations, customer support emails, reviews and surveys. The models will allow users to determine relationships between words and phrases and can be used to generate new text, translate between languages and perform natural language processing tasks, the company said in a statement. 

“Armed with large language models applied to social and voice of the customer analytics, brands and marketers can now gain faster and more accurate consumer insights with a few simple clicks,” said David Low, CMO at Talkwalker. “It takes hours, days or even weeks for first-generation language models to process insights. Now, with Talkwalker you can deliver the same insights in mere minutes with significant time and cost savings.”

Talkwalker has applied the large language models to two of its offerings: Blue Silk Insight and 1-Click AI Classifier. They are available in English, and other languages are planned.

With Blue Silk Insight, PR pros can quickly generate insights from, for example, customer support emails. This can save considerable time and accurately and capture the essence of feedback, helping to inform strategies and improve customer experience.

With 1-Click AI Classifier, PR pros can easily segment and categorize customers on social media. Users create descriptions of topics they want to categorize, and the tool can categorize conversations on social media, as well as content on blogs and articles according to the set descriptions.


