Awards ranking league table launched by PRWeek UK

PRWeek has launched the comms industry’s first awards ranking system, which monitors wins across the industry’s main award schemes to create a biannual league table.

The PRWeek Industry Awards Rankings 2022 goes live today with a league table for the best-performing companies over the three years up to December 2022.

Topping the table is London-based independent Hope&Glory. The rest of the top 10 places are dominated by large PR networks such as Ketchum, Weber Shandwick, Golin, MHP, Ogilvy and Edelman. However, London independent W Communications also makes the top 10, alongside two advertising networks: McCann Worldgroup and Publicis Worldwide.

PRWeek’s ranking system allocates points according to the prestige of the various award schemes won in each tier. This ranges from the PR and influencer categories of Cannes Lions, the PRWeek Awards, the SABRE Awards and the PRCA Awards, through to the PRmoment Awards, the CIPR Pride Awards and PRWeek’s Best Places to Work.

An updated league table will be published in the summer of 2023 and again at the end of 2023.

The PRWeek Industry Awards Rankings is offered under PRWeek’s The Knowledge subscription, alongside the recent Top 150 Historical Analysis and Future Forecasting reports.

Further reports looking at salary levels and other staffing trends will be published in the new year.