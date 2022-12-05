Featuring:
- Sandy Skees, EVP/global lead, Purpose & Impact, Porter Novelli
- Lisa Unsworth, MD, Purpose & Impact practice lead, North America, Porter Novelli
Living more sustainably is an aspiration for almost everyone. Myriad studies tell us consumers want to make choices that are better for people and planet. But there is a big gap between intention and action. In many cases, it comes down to “if I knew, I would” – consumers’ lack of understanding of how certain acts – such as eating less red meat or washing your clothes in cold water instead of hot – actually help the planet.
In this podcast, Porter Novelli’s Sandy Skees and Lisa Unsworth share some eye-opening data from their agency’s recent report, “The Gap Between Say + Do: The Sustainability Engagement Spectrum.” They drill deep into many specific behavior types and attitudes that, once identified, can inform PR efforts. And in doing all this, they give comms pros – both as brand representatives and as citizens of the planet – invaluable inspiration and education to close those gaps and help their organizations be true leaders in the space by inspiring and educating consumers as never before.