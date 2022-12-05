Jennifer Fermino to lead comms, marketing for New York Public Library

Overseeing 30 people, Fermino is responsible for comms, marketing, social media, videos and earned media.

by Diana Bradley 5 December 2022

Jennifer Fermino with the New York Public Library's mascot, Patience.

NEW YORK: The New York Public Library has hired Jennifer Fermino as VP of communications and marketing.

Fermino is starting in the role on Monday, reporting to chief of staff Sam Rubin. She has replaced Angela Montefinise, who left the role this summer to join The Whitney Museum of American Art as chief communications and content officer.

Overseeing 30 people, Fermino is responsible for comms, marketing, social media, videos and earned media. 

“The job is the chief storyteller of the New York Public Library and I want to get out all the wonderful services and programs the library has and make sure all New Yorkers know about this,” said Fermino. 

Calling it her “dream job,” Fermino recalled how the staff at the then Mid-Manhattan Library helped her to draft her first resume.

Most recently, Fermino was MD of communications at Moonshot Strategies, a New York City-based political consulting, communications and government relations firm. She left that role last week.

Previously, Fermino was a reporter for both the New York Post and the Daily News, where she served as the City Hall bureau chief during the tenures of Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio. She has also served as communications director for the New York City Council and senior adviser for external affairs to former Speaker Corey Johnson. 


