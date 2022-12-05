PRWeek Global Awards – first judges named as entry deadline nears

The first tranche of judges for the PRWeek Global Awards has been announced, ahead of the deadline for entering the prestigious awards scheme.

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrates the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and comms professionals from across the world.

The ‘early bird’ entry deadline for the 2023 iteration is next Monday, 12 December, with a late entry deadline of Thursday 26 January, ahead of the shortlist announcement in March. The awards ceremony will be held on 9 May 2023 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Click here for more details and to enter.

As PRWeek has previously announced, the chair of the judges this year is Aaron Radelet, global chief communications officer and senior vice-president at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Other judges confirmed so far are: