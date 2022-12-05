PRWeek Global Awards – first judges named as entry deadline nears

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrates the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and comms professionals from across the world.
The ‘early bird’ entry deadline for the 2023 iteration is next Monday, 12 December, with a late entry deadline of Thursday 26 January, ahead of the shortlist announcement in March. The awards ceremony will be held on 9 May 2023 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.
Click here for more details and to enter.
As PRWeek has previously announced, the chair of the judges this year is Aaron Radelet, global chief communications officer and senior vice-president at Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Other judges confirmed so far are:
- Jonathan Adashek, senior vice-president, communications and marketing, IBM
- Sarah Backhouse, director, global communications, Heineken International
- Dawn Beauparlant, president, WE Communications
- Matias Cartajena, founder and chief executive, Simplicity
- Pablo Cateriano, general director, Metrica
- Ricardo Cesar, chief executive, Ideal/H+K
- Christopher Daguimol, corporate communications director, ZALORA
- Virginia Devlin, chief executive, Current Global
- Shane Dolan, managing director, FTI Consulting
- Abhijit Dutta, senior director, APAC communications and government affairs, Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Sherry Goldberg, president, North America, GCI Health
- Natasha Hatherall, founder and chief executive, TishTash Communications
- Sunil John, president – MENA, ASDA'A BCW
- Emma Kane, UK chief executive and deputy group CEO, SEC Newgate
- Nathan Kemp, global head of strategy and creative, Grayling
- Nicola Koronka, co-founder, Missive
- Lennard Kwek, director/head of marketing and solutions, Bridgestone Asia Pacific
- Didier Lagae, chief executive and founder, MARCO
- Tom Malcolm, group managing director, consumer marketing, and head of transformation, UK, BCW
- John Mayne, global head of external communications, media, Dentsu
- Omar Qirem, chief executive, Middle East, Edelman
- Nancy Ruscheinski, chief operating officer, Zeno Group
- Penny Ryan, head of brand, APAC, Bupa
- Indy Selvarajah, chief creative officer, Ketchum London
- Mandy Sharp, founder and chief executive, Tin Man Communications
- Della Sweetman, chief business development officer, global creative and planning lead, FleishmanHillard
- Belinda Tan, vice-president, communications, sustainability and brand, Asia Pacific, DHL Asia Pacific
- Kat Thomas, founder and global executive creative director, One Green Bean
- Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy
- Alasdair Townsend, managing partner, Sherlock Communications
- Bjorn Trowery, brand communications lead, Meta
- Lucy Yurek, group head of communications, Rio Tinto