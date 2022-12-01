DKC appoints Tracy Royal as co-head of DKCulture

The agency also recently brought on four other hires.

NEW YORK: DKC has named Tracy Royal as EVP and co-head of DKCulture.

Royal replaced Reggie Dance in early September as co-leader of DKCulture. Dance left DKC in April to join PepsiCo as VP of media relations.

DKCulture is the agency’s division aimed at helping clients connect the dots between brands, talent and multicultural Gen-Z and Millennials. Royal joins Pristina Alford, who serves as the other practice leader and helped to cofound the department.

Reporting to DKC president Sean Cassidy, Royal is overseeing a team of eight staffers and is responsible for talent development and counseling clients.

Royal is particularly involved in DKCulture accounts such as plant-based, quick-service restaurant Hart House, production company Hillman Grad, natural hair care brand Mielle and Airbnb.

Prior to DKC, Royal was a global communications consultant at BecomingAddison, according to her LinkedIn. She previously served as VP of global comms at WW, formerly Weight Watchers, and held the same role at Foot Locker.

As well as Royal, DKC announced four hires that joined the firm this year, including Kate Brickman as SVP in public affairs, Sahil Patel and Baxter Townsend as SVPs in media tech and Kenlyn Tyree, who works as a VP in the sports and DKCulture divisions.

Cassidy told PRWeek the appointments reflect DKC’s growth, especially in the aforementioned hires’ sectors, over the past two years. He noted that DKC had its highest grossing year in 2021, and that the company has surpassed that number in 2022, but declined to comment on specific financial details.

DKC, based in New York, also has teams in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC., San Francisco, Denver and Miami. Other clients include Spotify, Etsy, Manchester City Football Club, BMW, Citi and PBS.