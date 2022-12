A new study found that five-day workweeks may soon be a thing of the past.

A recent global survey by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global found that most of the companies that trialled a four-day workweek with no reduction in pay are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week.

But even as the four-day workweek gains momentum in the U.S., could it really work for PR agency staffers who are frequently expected to be on call for clients 24/7?

What is your take?