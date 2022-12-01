Pitch platform PRophet teams with public-speaking app Yoodli

Yoodli will help PRophet users improve their public-speaking skills for media interviews.

by Natasha Bach 1 December 2022

The platform can also be used in concert with human media trainers or coaches. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: AI-driven pitch platform PRophet has inked a partnership with Yoodli.

Yoodli, a technology-driven public-speaking platform, will help PRophet users improve their public-speaking skills for purposes including media interviews.

As part of the partnership, Yoodli has created a customized platform for PRophet users. Clients will have access to real-time feedback on their public speaking. When practicing interviews, users will get feedback on everything from word use to eye contact and body language.

"As someone who's media-trained thousands of people over the past 30 years, Yoodli's platform is truly revolutionary and game-changing," said PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken.

The platform can also be used in concert with human media trainers or coaches, providing them with a transcript of a person's speech, statement or interview. The trainer can use the transcript and replay to guide their client and provide informed, data-driven feedback.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Little Leaf Farms customer ‘tastemonials’ lead to 10% sales increase

Little Leaf Farms customer ‘tastemonials’ lead to 10% sales increase

Photo credit: Getty Images

Could PR agencies really swing a 4-day workweek?

The platform can also be used in concert with human media trainers or coaches. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pitch platform PRophet teams with public-speaking app Yoodli

Weber Shandwick Collective launches Business & Society Futures advisory group

Weber Shandwick Collective launches Business & Society Futures advisory group

Inkhouse's Beth Monaghan.

7 PR predictions for 2023: A rebalancing

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

NBCUniversal brings on Meta’s Mihiri Bonney

NBCUniversal brings on Meta’s Mihiri Bonney

The PR Week: 12.1.2022 - Stacey Jones, Accenture

The PR Week: 12.1.2022 - Stacey Jones, Accenture

Health comms is an unstoppable force

Health comms is an unstoppable force

Edelman initiates ‘strategic review’ of its workforce

Edelman initiates ‘strategic review’ of its workforce