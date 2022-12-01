Pitch platform PRophet teams with public-speaking app Yoodli

Yoodli will help PRophet users improve their public-speaking skills for media interviews.

NEW YORK: AI-driven pitch platform PRophet has inked a partnership with Yoodli.

Yoodli, a technology-driven public-speaking platform, will help PRophet users improve their public-speaking skills for purposes including media interviews.

As part of the partnership, Yoodli has created a customized platform for PRophet users. Clients will have access to real-time feedback on their public speaking. When practicing interviews, users will get feedback on everything from word use to eye contact and body language.

"As someone who's media-trained thousands of people over the past 30 years, Yoodli's platform is truly revolutionary and game-changing," said PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken.

The platform can also be used in concert with human media trainers or coaches, providing them with a transcript of a person's speech, statement or interview. The trainer can use the transcript and replay to guide their client and provide informed, data-driven feedback.