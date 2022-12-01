Weber Shandwick hires adland figure for new senior UK brand role
Weber Shandwick has appointed Dylan Davenport, who has held senior roles in ad agencies including Adam & Eve/DDB and Jungle Creations, to a new position aimed at unifying the brand teams across the agency.
